Azerbaijan to create center for preventing illegal employment

2017-09-07 13:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A center will be established in Azerbaijan for preventing illegal employment, said Ali Ahmadov, the country’s deputy prime minister and chairman of the Commission for Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations.

He made the remarks at a conference, titled “Formal employment as a condition to implementation of social rights”, in Baku on Sept. 7.

Ahmadov noted that the center will operate under the Commission for Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations. In this regard, international experience will be studied, added the deputy prime minister.

The Commission for Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations was established by a decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in March. The Commission is headed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

The Commission also includes Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev, Chairman of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev.