Ilham Aliyev views overhauled school No 212 in Narimanov District (PHOTO)

2017-09-07 13:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 212 in Narimanov District, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work.

The building of the school was constructed in 1963. The school underwent a major overhaul as part of the implementation of the Plan of Action of the State Program, which was approved by the president of Azerbaijan.

The school is supplied with an internet system and state-of-the-art teaching equipment.

Landscaping work was done, green areas were created, and lighting system was installed in the yard of the school.

The head of state got familiarized with the conditions created at the school and wished the school staff success.