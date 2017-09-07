Turkey ready to support Uzbekistan in developing tourism

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is ready to support Uzbekistan in the development of tourism, said Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus at a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, said the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry in a message Sept. 7.

According to the message, Kuchkarov and Kurtulmus met in Ankara on Sept. 7.

The Turkish minister noted that Uzbekistan is one of important countries of Central Asia and has important tourism potential.

He added that Turkey attaches special attention to the development of relations with Uzbekistan.

It was previously reported that Uzbekistan plans to develop and sign international agreements on expanding cooperation in tourism sphere with nine countries, including Turkey, in 2018-2019.

There are more than 60 agreements and contracts between Uzbekistan and Turkey. These documents cover the spheres of trade, economy, science, transport, culture and others.

Currently, 479 companies with Turkish capital operate in Uzbekistan, including 199 joint enterprises.

