Azerbaijan, NATO mull issues of military co-op (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO, General Petr Paveł, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said.

He made the remarks Sept. 7 in Baku at a meeting with first deputy defense minister of Azerbaijan, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Having stressed that Baku is a reliable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance, General Petr Pavel highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s participation in the fight against terrorism, noted the significant contribution of the country in providing airspace for cargo transportation within the framework of peacekeeping operations, including high professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, General Petr Pavel also expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of the country for assisting in holding a bilateral meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Baku.

Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, having noted successful development of military ties with the North Atlantic Alliance, spoke about military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, including the activities of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces within the framework of various NATO programs, as well as Azerbaijan’s contribution to the non-combat Resolute Support Mission held in Afghanistan.

Sadikov particularly noted the merits of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev and the head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in establishing fruitful and trusting relations between Azerbaijan and NATO.

Touching upon the military and political situation in the region, Colonel General Sadikov emphasized the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the norms of international law.

Highly appreciating NATO’s position regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Sadikov expressed confidence that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.