Baker Hughes ready to assist in TANAP’s second phase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Baker Hughes, a GE company, based in the US, stands ready to assist in the second phase of implementation of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, said Rami Qasem, president for the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey (MENAT) and India at Baker Hughes.

Qasem said his company sees Turkey as a long-term partner.

Baker Hughes has participated in such an important project as TANAP in Turkey and is ready to render assistance in the project’s second phase as well, he told Anadolu Agency.

In 2015, Baker Hughes was awarded a contract to provide high-end turbomachinery for Phase 1 of TANAP.

The multi-million dollar contract provided critical systems referred to as "the heart of the pipeline" comprising aeroderivative gas turbine driven centrifugal compressor packages - also known as turbo-compressor trains.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $8.6 billion.

