Tehran appoints new co-chairman for Iran-Azerbaijan commission (Exclusive)

2017-09-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian presidential administration has decreed to appoint Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian as the new co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Mohammadreza Najafi, the press officer of Iran’s Embassy to Azerbaijan, has told Trend that the development came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed the former co-chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Vaezi, as the chief of staff of president’s office.

President Rouhani earlier in August named Masoud Karbasian as the minister of economic affairs and finance of Iran.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the former minister of communications and information technologies, was the co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from the Iranian side.

From the Azerbaijani side, the intergovernmental commission is headed by the Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.



According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran in January-July 2017 amounted to $148.9 million, of which $139.1 million accounted for import of Iranian products.