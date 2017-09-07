Next achievement by Azercell (PHOTO)

Once again Azercell Telecom LLC has been granted ISO 10002:2014 certificate in quality management standard. This Certificate confirms compliance of Azercell to quality management system in all its activities and a high level of organization of the customer relations. The quality audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas Azeri LLC. This international certificate provides guidance on the performance management planning for efficient and effective handling of complaints for all types of commercial and non-commercial activities, as well as for e-commerce.

It is not accidental that Azercell is recognized specifically in the area of customer service. Azercell considers customer complaints as an opportunity for improvement, and adheres to the principles of confidentiality, integrity, impartiality and their timely resolution. Along with an effective resolution of appeals, Azercell also aims to increase customer satisfaction.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the International Federation of the National Standardizing Associations (member associations of ISO). So far, this federation has set standards in the field of management, technology and trademarks, services and best practices. In March 2011, after successful audit for certification, Azercell Telecom received a certificate of compliance with ISO 10002:2004 Standard.

Azercell has always excelled in the sphere of customer service with its innovative initiatives. The company established first Call Center operating on 24/7 basis in 1998 and first Regional Call Center in Gandja city in 2009. Providing not only face-to-face service, but also virtual, online services to its subscribers Azercell is constantly improving the quality of customer experience on social networks, as well. The company has won a number of awards for its exceptional services focused on customer satisfaction. Azercell enjoys the largest customer service network – 58 customer care offices and the largest sales network with 347 official sales points. These sales points operate all over the country to provide high quality services for the customers.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.