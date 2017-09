Azerbaijan allocates over $1.5M for education in Africa

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Azerbaijan has allocated more than $1.5 million for education of girls in four African countries through UNESCO projects, reads a tweet from the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

The projects cover Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Liberia.

Azerbaijan is a UNESCO donor. Azerbaijan signed a framework agreement with the organization in 2013, under which it is funding the UNESCO education projects in Africa.