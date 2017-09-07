Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Human Rights Watch mull prospects of co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 7

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has received a delegation of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the international non-governmental organization, the press service of the country’s foreign ministry reported.

The HRW delegation was composed of Hugh Williamson, director of the HRW’s Europe and Central Asia division, and Steve Swerdlow, Central Asia researcher at the HRW, the report noted.

“Topical issues of bilateral relations were discussed during the conversation,” the report said.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of the agenda, the press service said.

It should be recalled that the HRW office in Uzbekistan was officially closed in 2011.

During the meeting, it was noted that the program of reforms envisaged by the Action Strategy for five priority directions of Uzbekistan’s development in 2017-2021 opens new opportunities for constructive and mutually respectful cooperation between Uzbekistan and the HRW.

According to the press service, the HRW representatives shared their impressions of the meetings in Tashkent.

During the visit to Uzbekistan, the HRW delegation held meetings with representatives of ministries, law enforcement agencies, national human rights institutions and civil society institutions in the country.

Hugh Williamson stressed that HRW is pleased to return to Uzbekistan following a seven-year pause and aims at constructive dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and respect.