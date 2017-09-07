Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan interested in reducing overall tension on global scale (UPDATE)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the Azerbaijani side is happy to have created the conditions for holding the next meeting between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and his Western colleagues in Baku, and said these negotiations serve to prevent risks and strengthen mutual trust.

“We are interested in reducing the overall tension on a global scale and feel sense of satisfaction from holding these important talks in Baku for the second time,” the president said.

Ilham Aliyev noted that these negotiations are an example of confidence in Azerbaijan and, at the same time, a good indicator of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. The two countries successfully cooperate in the military and military-technical sphere, as well as in all other areas, according to the head of state.

Touching upon the recently held International Army Games, President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has become a space for holding these events, and noted that, despite the fact that the country has recently joined these activities, it has already turned into an active participant.

The head of state expressed confidence that the military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop successfully, and stated that Valery Gerasimov’s visit is a good opportunity to discuss issues on the agenda and prospects of cooperation.

Gerasimov, for his part, noted that there is successful cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in all areas, in the military and military-technical sphere as well. He said that the two countries have traditionally friendly ties and Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Russia.

Speaking of International Army Games, the chief of Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff noted that if in 2016, the Azerbaijani team took part in two games, this year it already participated in five competitions and organized one of the events.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects of bilateral cooperation.