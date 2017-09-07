Aiming big: Azerbaijani logistics center in high demand in Kazakhstan

2017-09-07 17:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Our logistics center is aimed at big players on the market, Alekber Muradov, a director of the logistics center of Azerbaijan’s Azersun Holding in Aktau, told Trend.

“These are mainly foreign companies that bring food products here. In general, our refrigerated warehouses are in demand. There are no more such warehouses in this area,” he said.

In addition, the fact that we are located near Aktau seaport gives us the advantage of working directly with importers who also want to store their products without losses during transportation and general logistics, according to the director.

“Therefore, the demand is very high. However, I do not think that at the moment there is a need for expansion, since we have a sufficient area (10,000 square meters) which allows us to store the products of our customers in sufficient quantities,” he added.

But there are plans to expand the production part, according to Muradov.

“There is a shortage of food products in this region. Our warehouse was built here to compensate for this deficit,” he added.

The director informed that about 70 percent of the products are sold domestically.

“But there were customers who brought the goods from Iran, Turkey or Azerbaijan to the Russian consumers,” he added.

Azersun production and logistics center is the first logistics center of Azerbaijan, located outside the country.

The center located in the Aktau Sea Port special economic zone creates favorable conditions for the supply of industrial, agricultural and food products produced in Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

Thus, 25 percent of the shares of the logistics center belong to the Azerbaijani government represented by the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC).