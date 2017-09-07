Iranian carpet manufacturer finds $1M market in CIS

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

An Iranian producer of industrial carpets has found a market worth near $1 million in countries of the CIS region.

"Last year, we exported near $300,000 worth of carpet and synthetic fibers to Azerbaijan. We also export near $600,000 worth of carpet to other northern neighbors, such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," Behnam Ebrahimi, the chairman of board of directors at Sadaf Termeh Fiber, told Trend Sept. 6.

According to Ebrahimi, Iranian-made industrial carpets also have good markets in Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, India, and even in Europe.

"By March, we plan to start producing tufted carpets, which find huge consumption in the hotel industry and have a very lucrative market in Europe in particular."

Iran has a quality carpet industry, backed by an opulent petrochemical industry, thanks to its rich oil and gas reserves.