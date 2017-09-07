Nar presents its store in Ismayilli

Nar store which operates in the Heydar Aliyev Avenue of Ismayilli Town is aimed at convenience of customers from the district and surrounding areas as well as improving level of provided services. Being committed to its values of customer orientation and continuous improvement, Nar provides the users with the high quality services in its store in Ismayilli.

Currently, 4 Nar Sales and Service Centres and 25 Nar Dunyasi stores as well as a large number of Nar dealer stores operate in the country.

For more information about stores addresses and services visit: https://www.nar.az/pages/default/pageName=about_us_nar_points/

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With the large network of over 6000 base stations covering 93% of the country Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.