Uzbek-Kazakh business forum to be held in Tashkent

2017-09-07 18:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan aim at further improving business ties between the two countries.

Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is considering the issue of holding an Uzbek-Kazakh business forum in the city of Tashkent Sept. 16, according to the message published on the website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of the business forum is to establish and strengthen cooperation ties between Uzbek and Kazakh companies of various sectors of the economy at a qualitatively new level, as well as study the issues of setting up joint ventures and implementing investment projects in the territories of the two countries.

The event will be held in Uzexpocentre in the format of presentations from the Uzbek and Kazakh sides, as well as individual bilateral negotiations between Uzbek and Kazakh companies.

There are about 230 enterprises with participation of Kazakh capital in Uzbekistan, while more than 130 enterprises created jointly with Uzbek entrepreneurs operate in Kazakhstan.

The volume of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $2 billion in 2016.