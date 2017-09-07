Who stands to gain from yet another anti-Azerbaijan campaign?

2017-09-07 20:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

There is such a Latin phrase as cui prodest? It means “for whose benefit?” When it is not immediately apparent which political or social groups, forces or alignments advocate certain proposals, measures, etc., one should always ask - “For whose benefit?” (V.I. Lenin’s quote)

However, Lenin was right. If the origin of "noise" against Azerbaijan is still unclear, it is necessary to find out to whom and why it is needed.

The very fact that money has been spent on a large-scale campaign testifies that the customers are not poor people and they spend much money to achieve their goals.

We have already written many times that an entire campaign is being held against Baku. Billionaire George Soros and rich representatives of the Armenian diaspora spend huge money for this campaign.

Frankly speaking, even this money was not enough to fabricate more or less reliable evidence of the horrible news published by the Western media outlets.

For example, there is no fact, except rumors and assumptions, in the sensational articles, published by The Washington Post and The Guardian. The burden of the whole article was the idea that "there are no documents, but we know for sure".

The external forces’ goal is to discredit Azerbaijan in the eyes of the international community, which, by the way, can be connected with the country’s deal on hydrocarbons soon.

For example, according to The Guardian’s recent article, Azerbaijan is particularly interested in presenting a positive image in Europe because it needs Europe’s significant support for its flagship Southern Gas Corridor.

However, in fact, Europe needs the Southern Gas Corridor more than Azerbaijan, which in any case will find a country to sell its gas. It was Brussels that urged on the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, trying to reduce its gas dependence on Russia and ensure the energy security of the EU member-states.

Moreover, it is planned to sign a new contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in a few days to prolong activity at this field until 2050, which testifies to Azerbaijan’s abundant oil reserves.

It is clear that the new contract will bring big profit to Baku, which can not but disturb Armenia, which fears that one day, Azerbaijan’s funds will be directly used for the liberation of the lands occupied by Armenia.

And this means that a new wave of negativity, directed against UK’s companies allegedly connected with Azerbaijan, can be seen as an attempt to exert pressure on Azerbaijan’s main partners for the production of hydrocarbons.

However, the lack of evidence in custom-made articles can not cause any serious consequences for Azerbaijan. This information will be forgotten in a few days although we can expect Armenia and its friends to create new fascinating detective stories about Azerbaijan in the near future.

---

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is the head of Trend Agency’s Russian news service