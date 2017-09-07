Heads of General Staff of Azerbaijan, Russia meet in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-09-07 20:33

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on friendly relations and mutual trust, said Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov.

Sadikov made the remarks at a meeting with a delegation led by Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Sept. 7.

During the meeting, Sadikov said the relations between the two countries have recently reached the level of strategic partnership.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Sadikov said the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. He stressed the importance of achieving a solution to the conflict within the norms of international law.

In his turn, Gerasimov stressed that the ties between the two countries have historical roots and Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Russia.

The Russian first deputy defense minister stressed the importance of holding high-level military meetings in terms of expanding bilateral relations as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

During the meeting, Sadikov and Gerasimov discussed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation and the prospects for developing ties in military education.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Gerasimov also expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for hospitality and hosting his meeting with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, General Petr Pavel in Baku.