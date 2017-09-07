Iran urges world to resolve Rohingya crisis

2017-09-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the international community to take urgent measures aimed at putting an end to the dramatic situation of Rohingya Muslims.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also earlier condemned Myanmar’s “brutal crimes” against Rohingya Muslims.

Myanmar’s security forces have purportedly launched a series of attacks against Rohingyas since October 2016 in a bid to push them out of the western state of Rakhine.

Tens of thousands of people have reportedly fled violence in Rakhine state since August 25 when the attacks were intensified. There are also reports on alleged massacre and rape.