Turkey urges citizens to refrain from traveling to US due to hurricane

2017-09-07 20:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged citizens to refrain from traveling to the US due to the devastating hurricane Irma, which is approaching the US eastern coast.

“The Turkish citizens who are in the hurricane zone must be more cautious,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sept. 7.

Reportedly, hurricane Irma can reach the coast of the US State of Florida this weekend. The state of emergency has been already announced in Florida.

Irma is one of the most powerful hurricanes on Earth. The wind speed in the epicenter of the hurricane reaches 300 km / h.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu