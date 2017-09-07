Azerbaijani FM meets newly appointed Hungarian envoy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary Viktor Szederkeny.

During the meeting, Ambassador Szederkeny presented a copy of his credentials to Elmar Mammadyarov.

Ambassador Szederkeny noted that Hungary is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy, transportation, tourism, cultural and other fields, and said he would spare no effort to expand bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Azerbaijani FM wished the envoy every success in his diplomatic activities.