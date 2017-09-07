Germany has no right to hamper Turkey’s joining Customs Union: Zeybekci

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Germany has no right to hinder Turkey’s joining the EU Customs Union, Turkish media quoted Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci as saying Sept. 7.

He noted that Turkey is not negotiating accession to the EU Customs Union with Germany.

Zeybekci said that, in spite of all German efforts, Turkey continues the work to join the Customs Union.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany sees no possibility to continue the talks with Turkey to establish a Customs Union.

Turkey is the only non-EU country which is in a Customs Union with the EU.

The talks on updating EU-Turkey Customs Union started in Brussels on June 13.

