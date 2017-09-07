Pakistani FM says will discuss Trump Afghanistan plan on Tehran visit

2017-09-07 22:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Pakistani Foreign Minister said Thu. he will visit Tehran in two or three days to hold talks with Iranian senior officials on regional and international issues, including the US new strategy in Afghanistan, Mehr news reported.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday, saying his upcoming visit to Tehran will include meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani.

On August 21, US President Trump announced a new strategy in Afghanistan which prolongs the presence of American troops in the South Asian country for another four years, and also increases their number by 3,900, adding to some 11,000 US forces already there.

Pakistani FM Khawaja Asif maintained that he would also bring up the US new plan in Afghanistan during his visit to China today.

About efforts on exchanging delegations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in a bid to mend the severed diplomatic ties, the Pakistani top diplomat said his country wishes for Tehran and Riyadh to settle the differences between them.

“The then-Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Tehran and Riyadh to mediate between the two countries, but his efforts were not much effective. But if relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are now improving, Pakistan is really pleased to hear it,” he added.