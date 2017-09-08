Turkey: 9 receive life sentence over defeated coup

Nine former soldiers were given aggravated life sentences over the incidents at the 106th Artillery Regiment Command in July 2016 during the defeated July 15 coup.

After convicting them of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, Gaziantep’s 7th Criminal Court sentenced nine former soldiers including ex-Col. Turgut Celebi to life in prison.

The defendants were on duty at 106th Artillery Regiment Command in Islahiye district of southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep province on the day of the defeated coup.

Ankara accuses the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, of having orchestrated the foiled coup attempt. The violence left 250 people martyred and around 2,200 others wounded.

The government also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.