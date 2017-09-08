Tanzanian opposition leader shot

2017-09-08 02:49 | www.trend.az | 1
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is in a critical condition after unknown gunmen opened fire Thursday at his car near his home in Dodoma, the administratice capital, Anadolu reported.
Dodoma police chief Gilles Murotto told Anadolu Agency in a telephone interview that lawmaker was shot in his legs and stomach.
President John Magufuli released a statement condemning the attack.
Lissu was flown to the Kenyan capital Nairobi for further treatment after a minor surgery in Dodoma.
Lissu had previously been arrested several times, facing charges of sedition for criticizing Magufuli’s government.