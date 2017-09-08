Iran, Venezuela consider ways to develop economic ties

Mechanism to develop economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Venezuela was considered in presence of private companies of the two states, İRNA reported.

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department, the meeting took place here in the venue of Foreign Ministry building on Thursday.

Mechanism to develop trade and economic cooperation as well as outlook for activities of Iranian companies in Venezuela market in the new developments era was considered and exchanged views by participants.

Iran's Ambassador to Caracas Mustafa A'laei delivered speech in the meeting.