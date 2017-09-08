Miami terminal shut down after police-involved shooting

A shooting involving a police officer and a single suspect has led to the closure of a terminal at Miami International Airport in Florida, the airport authority said late on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed," the statement read.

Miami-Dade police‏ said the shooting was a result of a security incident. They confirmed there was no further danger to the public. An investigation has been opened.

Shots were fired after a man armed with a gun confronted a police officer inside the terminal and was shot, according to CBS Miami.

The incident happened as travellers hurried to leave the US state which is expecting a catastrophic hurricane, Irma, to make landfall over the weekend.