Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening of memorial to military figures in Warsaw (PHOTO)

2017-09-08 09:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

A memorial to military figures of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been unveiled in the Polish capital of Warsaw.

The memorial commemorates Lieutenant General Suleyman bey Sulkevich and Colonel Veli bey Yadigar.

Azerbaijani Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov attended the unveiling ceremony along with the staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Warsaw, leadership of Poland’s Armed Forces, Polish MPs, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Institute of National Remembrance of Poland.

Addressing the event, Hasanov emphasized “historically close relations between Poland and Azerbaijan”. He said the opening of the memorial is of symbolic importance and will contribute to the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Suleyman bey Sulkevich played an important role in the establishment of national military units and the building of the national defense system in the capacity of Chief of Staff of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from March 1919 to February 1920.

Veli bey Yadigar was a colonel in the Army of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and fled to Poland after the Bolshevik occupation of Azerbaijan in 1920.