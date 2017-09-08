Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-09-08 09:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 8.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh village of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in the Berkaber village and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli, Asrik Jirdahan, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village and on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.