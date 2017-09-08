Azerbaijan to offer package of investment projects to Jordan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Baku will offer a package of investment projects to the Jordanian companies at the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijan-Jordan intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The next meeting of the commission is planned to be held in late November, a source told Trend Sept. 8.

The Jordanian government proposed in early May to intensify the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Azerbaijan after a six-year break. The recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in Baku in 2011.

It was planned to discuss during the intergovernmental commission’s meeting the prospects of expanding economic and trade cooperation, creating joint ventures, as well as holding a business forum with the participation of businessmen of the two countries.

The two countries may develop cooperation in agriculture, tourism, ICT, pharmaceutics and other spheres. Jordanian companies intend to expand their participation in pharmaceutical and agrarian markets of Azerbaijan.

Today the products of more than 10 Jordanian companies, involved in food, pharmaceutical and other industries, are present in the Azerbaijani market.

The Azerbaijani side intends to attract Jordanian companies to the investment projects.

More than 30 Azerbaijan-Jordan intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements have been concluded since 2006, covering a wide range of issues of interaction in various sectors.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Jordan amounted to about $5.8 million in January-July 2017, which is by 78.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2016.