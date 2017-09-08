Ilham Aliyev congratulates Macedonian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Macedonia – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“We are satisfied with the current level of Azerbaijani-Macedonian ties,” noted the president. “I hope that friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Macedonia peace and prosperity,” added the Azerbaijani president.