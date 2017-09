Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Zugulba training and sports base (PHOTO)

2017-09-08 10:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Zugulba training and sports base of “Tahsil” Republican Sports Center in Buzovna settlement of Baku's Khazar district.

Story still developing