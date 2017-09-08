Baku Higher Oil School students - winners of BP contest (PHOTO)

2017-09-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Three undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became winners of Techno Fest 2017 project presentation contest conducted by BP-Azerbaijan for interns undertaking summer on-the-job training internship at the company. Fourth-year Chemical Engineering student Tarlan Aliyev took second place, while fourth-year Process Automation Engineering student Aydan Asadova and Petroleum Engineering student Farkhad Gadimov shared third place.

BP conducts the annual Techno Fest contest world-wide for those participating in the company summer internship programs and for those willing to start working for BP. The contest aims to support ideas on innovations development in technical sphere and provides young engineers with opportunity to develop and present their projects as well as to share their experience and results.

In summer 2016, BHOS third-year Process Automation Engineering student Elshan Mikayilov did an internship at BP and participated in the project presentation contest. Having taken the first place, Elshan became the winner of the Techno Fest 2016.