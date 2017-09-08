IMF regional director due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which includes Azerbaijan, will arrive in Baku on Sept. 13 for a one-day visit, the IMF Baku office told Trend Sept. 8.

This is Azour’s first visit to Azerbaijan, therefore, it is of familiarization character, said the IMF office.

Jihad Azour assumed the new position as director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of IMF on March 1, 2017. He served as Lebanon’s Finance Minister in 2005-2008 and has held a wide range of posts in the private sector.

IMF office was opened in 1992 in Baku. In 1995-2005, the Fund allocated loans worth $577.3 million to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan fully repaid the loans.

There has been no need of Azerbaijan to apply to the IMF for financial resources since 2005. Therefore, since 2006, the IMF and Azerbaijan have cooperated within the framework of consultations and technical assistance missions in main areas of macroeconomic policy.