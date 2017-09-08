Iranian bankers in S. Korea to follow up on agreements

A group of Iranian bankers have arrived in Seoul to follow up on the earlier agreements between the two countries banking sectors.

The head of Association of Private Banks and Credit Institutions of Iran, Mohammadreza Jamshidi, has said that the bankers from the two country have agreed to expand the banking ties, IRNA news agency reported.

Senior officials from Bank Pasargad, Bank Parisan, Middle East Bank, Shahr Bank and Mellat Bank are among the members of the Iranian delegation.

According to the report, the sides have also reached agreements on expansion of non-dollar trading, new banking technologies and also training of experts.

Jamshidi further said that the delegation is following up on an $8 billion agreement reached between the two countries about two weeks ago as well as agreements concluded last year.

The sides have also shown interest in increasing the share of transactions in euros.

On August 24, Iran finalized a finance agreement worth of 8 billion euros with South Korean Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) which is among the country’s largest deals since Tehran and world powers implemented the nuclear deal back in January 2016.