German MPs to visit NATO airbase in Turkey

2017-09-08 12:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Seven members of the German parliament will visit NATO military airbase in the Turkish province of Konya, the Turkish media reported Sept. 8.

Reportedly, the MPs visit will take place on Sept. 9 and will be headed by NATO deputy secretary general.

It is expected that the German MPs will have a meeting with military contingent of Germany at the airbase.

On June 5, 2017, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel visited Turkey to discuss the presence of the German Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Previously, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik Air Base, prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest, that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops, stationed at the Air Base, to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara.

---

