SOFAZ executive director meets delegation headed by EBRD president

2017-09-08 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Shahmar Movsumov, executive director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation led by Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), on September 8, 2017, SOFAZ said in a message.

The Southern Gas Corridor project, Equity Participation Fund (EPF) managed by the EBRD, and activities on transparency and accountability in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting.