Iran reluctant to ship its oil to Americas

2017-09-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 6

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Recent remarks by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh have discouraged speculations over the country’s plans to export its oil to Americas.

Visiting Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Fernando Coelho Filho at a recent meeting with Zanganeh in Tehran expressed interest in cooperation with Iran for providing the required crude for a refinery in his country with a capacity of refining 600,000 barrels per day.

However, Zanganeh told reporters that Americas do not take priority in Iran’s agenda for exporting oil as the US is now pumping its oil into the market below the market prices.

Fernando Coelho Filho and his Iranian counterpart also discussed the issue of making oil equipment in Iran for both domestic consumption and exports.

Minister Zanganeh following the meeting with Coelho Filho said that an expert delegation from Petrobras will visit Tehran within the coming months for further discussions on the production of oil equipment in the Islamic Republic.

According to media reports, an Iranian firm is currently building a refinery in the South American state.

Iran for exporting its oil to Americas needs to carry out further studies, but unless the country has its share in the achievable markets of Asia and Africa, it would remain reluctant to ship its oil to South America.