OPEC daily basket price up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $52.48 a barrel on Sept.7, compared with $52.04 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for November futures of Brent oil has increased by 0.28 percent to $54.64 per barrel as of 09:21 (UTC + 4).

The price for October futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by 0.47 percent and stood at $48.86 per barrel.

