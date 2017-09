New head appointed to Turkey Wealth Fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Himmet Karadag, Borsa Istanbul chairman, has been appointed new head of Turkey Wealth Fund, the country’s media report Sept. 8.

Mehmet Bostan, who headed Turkey Wealth Fund since February 26, 2016, was dismissed from his position.

Turkey Wealth Fund operates under the Cabinet of Ministers since August 2016.