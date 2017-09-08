Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims

2017-09-08 15:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan will send humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims in line with instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

The Azerbaijani government will be sending humanitarian aid to help the Rohingya people suffering from ongoing mass violence against Muslims in Myanmar.

The humanitarian aid will be delivered to Bangladesh, which temporary sheltered Rohingya Muslims, using Azerbaijani cargo airline Silk Way Airlines.