More vehicles get insured in Azerbaijan

2017-09-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

In August 2017, Azerbaijan’s insurance companies that are members of the Green Card international motor insurance system, issued 5,662 international insurance policies for vehicles, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan (ISB) said Sept. 8.

The number of issued insurance policies increased by 3.3 times compared to the same period of 2016. The insurance premiums on these contracts amounted to 266,950 manats, which is 2.7 times more than in the same period of 2016.

As many as 4,975 of the signed contracts accounted for insurance of cars, 338 - trucks, 302 - trailers, 43 - buses and 4 - for insurance of motorcycles.

The Green Card system has been functioning since 1951. The system became operational in Azerbaijan in January 1, 2016. Its main objective is the settlement of claims of victims of road accidents involving foreign vehicles, in accordance with the national legislation of a country where the accident occurred.