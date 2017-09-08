Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to strengthen bilateral ties - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Kazakhstan intend to further strengthen bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before departing for Kazakhstan.

Erdogan noted that during his visit he will hold a series of meetings with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, Turkish media outlets reported.

“During a meeting with the president of Kazakhstan, we will discuss a number of important issues, as well as the Rohingya refugees’ situation,” he said.

Erdogan pointed out that the two countries are strategic partners, adding Ankara will never forget the support provided by Kazakhstan during the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey and Kazakhstan are ready to strengthen the joint fight against terrorism, he noted.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan were established on March 2, 1992.

