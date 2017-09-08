Over 1.6 mln tons of staple food products reach Iran’s ports

2017-09-08 16:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran received more than 1.652 million tons of staple food products through 20 ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month ending August 22.

According to the latest data available on the website of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the country loaded and unloaded 1.741 million tons of food products at its ports in the one-month period, indicating a 26.6 percent increase year-on-year.

In the meantime, the country exported 88,396 tons of food products through the organization’s ports.

The food products mentioned in the report include wheat, barley, butter, soy, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and meat products.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 13 million tons of various goods and commodities, including oil products, in the last Iranian calendar month.