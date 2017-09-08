TAP to have transformative impact on Europe’s energy security - US envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

US is strongly supportive of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), allowing gas from Azerbaijan to flow into the European market, said the US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt.

Speaking at an Oil and Gas Forum in Alexandroupolis, Greece, Pyatt mentioned the project’s transformative impact on European energy security.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

