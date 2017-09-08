Tashkent to host meeting of Uzbek-Chinese intergovernmental committee

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 8

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The fourth meeting of the Uzbek-Chinese intergovernmental committee for cooperation and the business forum of the representatives of two countries will be held in Tashkent on September 9-10, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, a Chinese delegation headed by co-chairman of the Uzbek-Chinese intergovernmental committee Meng Jianzhu will visit Tashkent to attend the meeting.

From the Uzbek side, the intergovernmental committee will be headed by the country’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation is expected to visit Uzbekistan’s Bukhara city as part of the visit.

As of 2016, the volume of mutual trade turnover amounted to $4.2 billion. Currently, China’s investments in the Uzbek economy reach about $7.8 billion. More than 700 enterprises with Chinese investments are operating in Uzbekistan.