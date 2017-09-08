Speaker: OSCE MG must take more decisive steps

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov met with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) led by its President Christine Muttonen in Baku Sept. 8.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of further deepening of cooperation between the OSCE PA and Azerbaijan.

Asadov spoke about the current state and prospects of talks on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted with regret that despite the ongoing negotiation process with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group, the conflict still hasn’t been solved yet.

The negotiation process can not last indefinitely, and the Minsk Group, which is engaged in resolving this issue, must take more decisive steps, noted the speaker.

Christine Muttoner, for her part, expressed satisfaction with the close relations of the OSCE PA with Azerbaijan. She stressed the importance of these ties at a time when the world was swept by a wave of terrorism and there is an urgent need for security.

It should be noted that OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen has recently arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit. During the visit, she is expected to meet with Azerbaijani officials. Muttonen’s visit to Azerbaijan will last until September 10.