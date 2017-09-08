Afghanistan can access Europe market through Azerbaijan – ACCI

2017-09-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan route will enable Afghanistan to send its goods to European markets, the Afghan media quoted Siyam Psarlai, spokesman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), as saying.

According to Psarlai, the trade relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan have improved in the past two years.

Afghanistan imports machinery, fuel and other goods from Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Afghanistan totaled $13.37 million in January-July 2017.

The entire amount accounted for the export of Azerbaijani goods to Afghanistan.