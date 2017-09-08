Estrangement between Turkey, Germany growing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Germany have faced the problem of distrust and every day this estrangement is growing, Gungor Gokdag, columnist of Turkey’s ZedLife magazine, told Trend.

Gokdag said that Ankara distrusts Berlin due to a number of reasons, namely, Germany, being one of the allies of Turkey, supports a number of groups and organizations which are recognized by Turkey as terrorist ones.

"Turkey repeatedly demanded the extradition of a number of members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Fethullah Gulen movement, but, despite all this, Germany ignores Turkey's demands,” Gokdag added. “Of course, it contributes to Ankara's distrust towards Berlin."

He added that the claims towards Turkey have always acquired great relevance in Germany especially during the pre-election period.

Gokdag said that the political conflicts of the pre-election period make anti-Turkish statements more relevant and in demand in Germany.

"Surprisingly, even political rivals in Germany during the pre-election campaign unite against Turkey and in particular against the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he added.

Gokdag said that the statements of politicians in Berlin against Turkey's accession to the EU are based on serious concerns.

"Germany is concerned that if Turkey joins the EU, Ankara will become the main rival of Berlin in economic and political aspects,” he said, adding that therefore, Germany does not want to see Turkey as part of the EU," he said.

Gokdag said that Germany is interested in Turkey’s weakening.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the country sees no sense in spoiling relations with Germany.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the country will reconsider economic policy towards Ankara, as well as its credit and investments programs due to the arrest of human rights defenders in Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in turn, called Gabriel’s statements unacceptable, emphasizing that they deepen the crisis between the two countries.

