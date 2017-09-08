Ilham Aliyev: Armenia interested in delaying peace talks on Karabakh conflict (UPDATE2)

2017-09-08 17:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 10:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen Sept. 8.

Saying the OSCE attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, Muttonen noted that the organization`s representative in Azerbaijan spared no efforts to develop this cooperation. She also pointed out the active work of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, saying they have put forward significant initiatives and resolutions.

Underlining that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan as president of the OSCE PA, Muttonen hailed President Aliyev`s attention to the education.

She praised the fact that school- and education-related issues are among the key priorities for Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of what has been done in the country in this regard, particularly construction of new schools.

Highlighting the recent initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan and the projects implemented in the country, President Aliyev noted that these factors also contribute to international cooperation.

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan has already become a center of multiculturalism and intercultural dialogue, saying the country is periodically hosting significant events with the involvement of various international organizations.

Providing an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has spared no efforts to ensure fair and peaceful settlement of the dispute through negotiations, while the Armenian side is interested in delaying the peace talks.

The president noted that education is crucial for development of children and youth.

Saying he views the newly built and overhauled schools in Baku ahead of each academic year, President Aliyev hailed the improving quality of education in Azerbaijan.

He described education as one of the key priorities for the country, pointing out the fact that during the years of independence the Azerbaijani government managed to maintain the level of the population`s literacy close to 100 percent.

President Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen to Azerbaijan will be successful and fruitful.

They also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the talks on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.