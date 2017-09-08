Baku Stock Exchange turnover grows 2.2 times in one year

2017-09-08 19:30 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to about 6.57 billion manats in January-August 2017, BSE said in a message Sept. 8.
According to the message, this figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions in the same period of 2016 by 2.2 times.
In January-August 2017, the volume of government securities market totaled 2.36 billion manats (6.7-fold increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.18 billion manats (15.7-fold growth), and the derivatives market volume –3.02 billion manats (growth by 19.8 percent).