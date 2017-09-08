Ilham Aliyev orders to reward Azerbaijani winners of 29th Summer Universiade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to reward Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the 29th Summer Universiade held in Taipei City, the People's Republic of China, as well as their coaches.

Under the presidential order, gold winners and their coaches get 50,000 manats and 25,000 manats, respectively; silver winners and their coaches receive 30,000 manats and 15,000 manats, respectively; while bronze winners are given 20,000 manats, with their coaches taking 10,000 manats.